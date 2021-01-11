USDX [Lighthouse] Price Tops $0.17 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $622,763.30 and approximately $1,235.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,327.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.87 or 0.01362980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00543289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00185926 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

