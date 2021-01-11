USDX (USDX) Price Up 0.3% This Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005782 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005994 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000250 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

