v.systems Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and $11.78 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, v.systems has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,103,908,484 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,300,020 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

