Vai (VAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $24.06 million and $1.02 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00064330 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,639.40 or 0.87620727 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.