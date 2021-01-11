Validity (VAL) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Validity has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $18,724.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00110258 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065848 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00260321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062284 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.40 or 0.85222477 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,210,177 coins and its circulating supply is 4,193,107 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

