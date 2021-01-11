Valor Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $232,822.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $232,822.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.13 or 0.03927443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00320230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

