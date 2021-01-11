VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 12,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 8,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

About VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

