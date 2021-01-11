VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MLN opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.