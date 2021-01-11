VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLN opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

About VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

