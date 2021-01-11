VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) Trading Down 1.1%

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.48. Approximately 22,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 16,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.