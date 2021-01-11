Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.42. 1,741,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

