Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $48.43. 397,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,762,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

