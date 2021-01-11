Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 850.9% from the December 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,870. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after buying an additional 121,439 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period.

