Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.53. 790,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,895. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

