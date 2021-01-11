Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Cut by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.53. 790,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,897. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $257.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

