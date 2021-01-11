Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.21. The stock had a trading volume of 230,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.56. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $233.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.