Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is MA Private Wealth’s 10th Largest Position

MA Private Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1,179.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.2% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 180,243 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.