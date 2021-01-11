Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.76. Approximately 61,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 52,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

