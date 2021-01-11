Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Boosted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 149,086 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.34. 3,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,560. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.10.

