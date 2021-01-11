Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.1% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $439,000.

VOO traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,849. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $350.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

