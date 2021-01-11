Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $0.19

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $111,015.91 and approximately $3,973.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00068638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00066754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,941.93 or 0.85084245 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.