Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $776.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,546. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

