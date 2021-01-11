Vapotherm Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,773 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,092% compared to the average daily volume of 537 call options.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

VAPO stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.41. 329,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,000. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $806.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of -1.47.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

