Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $22.35.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
