Velas (VLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.42 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $66.42 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000186 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.