Veles Price Reaches $0.0341 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $43,649.29 and approximately $91,889.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veles has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,389,747 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,765 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

