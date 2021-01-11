Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Cap of $35.19 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Venus token can now be bought for $4.65 or 0.00013639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $35.19 million and $14.09 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,038.00 or 0.99780856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

