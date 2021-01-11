Verasity Price Up 49.3% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $3.32 million and $418,299.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00104921 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00300971 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000162 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

