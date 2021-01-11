Verge Price Up 33% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 33% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $195.29 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00385330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 82.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,417,542,343 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

