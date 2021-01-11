Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce $45.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.42 million. Vericel posted sales of $39.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $124.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $126.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.27 million, with estimates ranging from $155.70 million to $172.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vericel by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

VCEL opened at $36.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,617.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.