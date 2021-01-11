Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

VCEL stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,617.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,842,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

