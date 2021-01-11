Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down to $36.17

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.17, but opened at $31.28. Vericel shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 3,584 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,617.00 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 70.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth $253,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

