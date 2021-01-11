Veritaseum (VERI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,465.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and $5,465.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00016773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00319584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.20 or 0.03877741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

