Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Position Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 137.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,446 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.46% of Verso worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. Verso Co. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $419.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

