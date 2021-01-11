Vexanium Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million (VEX)

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Vexanium has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $168,017.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vexanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vexanium has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00109174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061295 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,910.55 or 0.87444058 BTC.

Vexanium Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vexanium’s official message board is blog.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

Buying and Selling Vexanium

Vexanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vexanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vexanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vexanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

