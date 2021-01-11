Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $213,163.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $213,163.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00397534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 81.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,943 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.