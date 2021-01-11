ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,437,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,907,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after buying an additional 3,292,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

VIAC stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.06. 7,131,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,908,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.