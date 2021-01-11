ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.17

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 433468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

