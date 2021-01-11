VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $106,283.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00323521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.55 or 0.03916633 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.