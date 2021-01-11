Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $710.00

Shares of Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 708 ($9.25), with a volume of 48587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.88).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.74. The stock has a market cap of £817.96 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Victoria plc (VCP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Gavin Petken purchased 8,016 shares of Victoria plc (VCP.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £39,999.84 ($52,260.05). Also, insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria plc (VCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria plc (VCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.