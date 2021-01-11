Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

VCTR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

VCTR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.52. 663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

