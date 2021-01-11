VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 769.4% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,931. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

