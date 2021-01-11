VideoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.00 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $170,786.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000237 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.