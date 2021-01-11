VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.58

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $28.90 million and $3.64 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001765 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00328136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.83 or 0.03647868 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

