Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0121 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $86,450.61 and $9,977.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000998 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.