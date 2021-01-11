VIDY Price Tops $0.0010 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One VIDY token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00321776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.22 or 0.03747084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

