VINchain (VIN) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. VINchain has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $114,879.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00328640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.66 or 0.03865674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.