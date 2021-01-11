Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCISY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Vinci alerts:

VCISY stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. Vinci has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.