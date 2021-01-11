Vipstar Coin Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

