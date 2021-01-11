Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.11. The company had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,940. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.29 and a 200-day moving average of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $236.41.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.