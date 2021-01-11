Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Trading Up 16.4%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was up 16.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 506,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 227,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on VVOS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

There is no company description available for Vivos Therapeutics Inc

